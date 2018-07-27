Crust&Crumb to create 80 jobs as part of €5m investment

A Co Cavan-based manufacturer of pizzas and flat breads is to create 80 jobs as part of a €5 million investment.

Crust&Crumb, which supplies many of the leading Irish and UK supermarket chains, is developing a new facility in Ballyconnell.

The investment is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland, which said it would support sustainable economic growth, regional development and secure employment.

The company, which claims to be Ireland’s largest manufacturer of chilled and frozen commercial and gluten free products, currently operates two premises in Derrylyn Co. Fermanagh.

“We are hoping to have the factory operational by December 2018 and will start our employment recruitment campaign over the next coming months,” said Mark McCaffrey, the company’s sales and marketing manager.

“Since announcing this expansion to our customers we have been able to attain €6 million orders by having a presence in Europe. This Project is paramount to our survival after Brexit,” he added.