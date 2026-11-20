Sam Illo has been ruled out of Ireland’s matchday 23 against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Sam Illo has been ruled out of Ireland’s matchday 23 against South Africa on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (4.40pm). The Connacht prop has not been able to complete his return to play protocols after suffering a head knock in Ireland’s 43-15 win over Fiji last Saturday.

Thomas Clarkson will take Illo’s place among the Irish replacements while Finlay Bealham has been called up as cover.

This completes a decidedly unfortunate month for the 25-year-old Illo after making his Test debut against Japan in the summer.

After last season’s breakthrough campaign with Connacht, he has progressed further, effectively becoming back-up to Tadhg Furlong.

But in the first of his two appearances off the bench in this northern series of the Nations Championship against Argentina, Illo was harshly yellow carded by Luke Pearce at a defensive lineout within six minutes of coming on, although he did return for the final 10 minutes.

The head injury Illo suffered last week restricted him to just 23 minutes, but the expectation must be that he will be available for Ireland’s playoff match next weekend in Twickenham.