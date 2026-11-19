The red and grey facade at the Whistleblower cafe and bookstore in Dublin city centre has fallen foul of city planners. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A coffee shop, events space and bookstore in Dublin city centre, which operates under the wing of Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave, has asked Dublin City Council to allow the premises to keep its red-themed facade nearly a year after it received a “warning letter” over unauthorised renovations.

The company that leases the building refiled a planning application to the council last week. An initial request the week before had been deemed “invalid” due to drawings that were “insufficient” and “at a different scale” to the site’s plans.

The Whistleblower, known for its supply of radical literature, opened its doors to customers and community members in May. It is known for hosting figures well-known within Ireland’s left-wing circles, such as activist Margaret Connolly, writer Naoise Dolan and academic Brendan Ciarán Browne.

[ The Whistleblower: Inside Paddy Cosgrave of Web Summit’s new left-wing bookshop and cafeOpens in new window ]

The premises on South Anne Street, between Grafton Street and Dawson Street in Dublin 2, has a charcoal grey facade with red-painted frames across its seven street-facing windows as well as a red-painted front door and three “ornate” windows framing the entrance. The mid-terrace, four-storey-above-basement building has been deemed a protected structure by the local authority.

The updated frontage was completed without permission from the council’s planning office. In December of last year it issued a “warning letter”, according to documents submitted alongside the new planning application.

Dublin Web Summit Limited, the company that leases the building, has applied for “retention permission” (or retrospective approval) for the works.

It is seeking permission to retain the red paint on the window frames and front door, as well as a nearly two-square-metre external sign mounted to the wall, also in red.

The building was leased to Dublin Web Summit Limited, a subsidiary company of Manders Terrace Limited, of which Cosgrave is a director, last year. The company operates Web Summit conferences in Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Doha and Vancouver.

The building is owned by Small Barrel Limited, which itself is owned by Ardan Advisory Limited, a company formed out of the Mercantile/Capital hospitality group merger in 2016. Other buildings in the group’s portfolio include The George and Cafe en Seine nightclubs in Dublin city centre.

A spokesperson for Web Summit did not respond to requests for comment on the refiled planning application.

Late last week, Cosgrave posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I’d just like to unreservedly apologise for using red paint and putting up a sign in Ireland with the words [sic] ‘Whistleblower’ on it.”