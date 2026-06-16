Johnny Ronan gets go ahead for Dublin docklands hotel

A rendering of the planned hotel, which will operate under the Wilde brand. Illustration: Henry J Lyons

Dublin City Council has given the green light to plans by Johnny Ronan’s RGRE for an eight storey, 288 bedroom aparthotel for Dublin’s docklands to be operated by hotel operator Staycity.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) firm Waterside Block 9 Developments Ltd had previously secured planning permission for an office block on the site at Waterfront South Central, City Block No. 9, at the junction of North Wall Quay and Mayor Street Upper, in Dublin 1.

In March the firm lodged plans for the aparthotel.

“The proposed change of use from office to aparthotel at this location is unlikely to negatively impact on the amenities of the area and is acceptable in accordance with the Special Development Zone (SDZ) Scheme,” the council said in its recommendation.

No objections were lodged against the scheme for the site between the National Convention Centre and the 3Arena.

A submission lodged with the planning application confirmed that the proposal is designed for operation by Staycity as part of its “Wilde” brand.

The proposal involves the provision of a flexible “black box” space to accommodate evening and night-time uses and in one of 17 conditions attached to the permission, the council ordered that the ‘black box’ space be used for small scale performances, theatre, and music for evening and night time activities.

The council warned the ‘black box’ space shall be fully accessible to the public.

It also ordered the applicants to pay €1.54 million towards public infrastructure and €481,992 towards the Luas C1 Line Scheme.

A planning report drawn up by Tom Phillips and Associates for the applicants stated that the aparthotel scheme will operate in a controlled and managed manner and will not give rise to unacceptable impacts on neighbouring amenity

A separate visitor accommodation audit found that there is no existing over-concentration of aparthotel visitor accommodation use in the site’s vicinity, nor will the proposed development give rise to such an over-concentration.

The report contended that the proposed development would assist in the creation of a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood, at a key regeneration site within Dublin City.

The report stated that the proposed development “will not alter the balance between residential, social, cultural, or economic functions in this part of the city”.