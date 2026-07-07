Woman suspected of Monaco bombing reportedly found shot dead near Kyiv

Monaco public safety director Eric Arella holds up the red notice issued by Interpol against Anastasiia Berezovska. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

The body of a Ukrainian woman ‌suspected of carrying out a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in ‌Monaco last week was found near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Ukrainska Pravda reported on ​Tuesday.

Citing sources in law enforcement, the Ukrainian news outlet said the woman had been shot and her body was found close to 11pm local ​time on Monday.

Anastasiia Berezovska (39) was named as the chief suspect ⁠in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, ‌spoke German ‌and ​was wanted by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a ⁠public place with criminal ​intent and criminal conspiracy.

Monaco’s deputy ​prosecutor said last week the attacker had left the principality ‌on foot to nearby France ​then fled by car to Germany via several European countries, ⁠including Italy.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, ⁠his partner ​and son were wounded in the attack on Monday last week, sources said.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing another source in the law enforcement agencies, reported that two suspects had already been detained in connection with the case.

One of them is an officer with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), ‌while the other ⁠is a former law enforcement officer, Ukrainska Pravda said.

Ukrainian police and HUR did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment.

Yermolaiev was given Cypriot nationality in 2019 and was placed under ​Ukrainian sanctions in 2023. Ukrainian media reported this ​was for doing business in Russian-occupied Crimea. – Reuters