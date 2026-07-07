Liquidators appointed to five firms in Greg Kavanagh’s property group over Revenue debts

Firms liked to property developer Greg Kavanagh owed Revenue €2.2m in taxes.

Liquidators have been appointed to five companies in developer Greg Kavanagh’s property group over debts totalling more than €2 million.

On Monday, Sheela Connaughton-Deeny, barrister for Revenue, sought the appointment of liquidators to New Generation Construction Limited, Fofo Investments Limited, Beakonshaw Management Limited, For Much Needed Housing Limited and Sequana Assets Limited in relation to tax debts.

Ross Gorman, the legal representative for each of the five firms, which all listed Kavanagh as the only director, said the companies did not oppose Revenue’s petitions.

Justice Oisín Quinn consented to the petitions and ordered the five companies to be wound up. He directed Kavanagh to file a statement of affairs within 21 days.

S&W Ireland partner Stephen Scott has been appointed to manage the wind down of each firm, which owed a combined €2.2 million to Revenue.

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The five entities being wound up form part of a larger group of close to 70 companies in Kavanagh’s property group.

Kavanagh’s ongoing construction projects have not been impacted by the appointment of liquidators, it is understood.

Records show Revenue was owed a six-figure sum by each of the companies being wound up.

Sequana Assets Limited, which owed €173,451, was previously linked to a development project planned by Kavanagh in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

The firm applied for permission to redevelop Prospect House on Stocking Lane into 29 apartments, but the proposal was blocked by An Coimisiún Pleanála in 2020.

For Much Needed Housing Limited, which owed €453,204, was linked to a four-unit housing project on Annamoe Road in Dublin 7. Construction of the homes commenced in 2023 and works have since been completed.

The largest payment to Revenue was linked to Fofo Investments Limited, which owed €904,000 in tax debts, while Beakonshaw Management Limited owed €189,207.

Filings for New Generation Construction Limited, which owed €563,208 to Revenue, show it has been in receivership since August 2023.

When contacted by The Irish Times, Kavanagh said he has no comment to make on the matter.