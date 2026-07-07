House price inflation and the future of the Late Late Show

Annual asking price inflation for properties nationally rose to 5% in the second quarter of the year, according to a new report by MyHome.ie. Photograph:Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie

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The average home in Ireland is sold just once every 50 years, according to a new report by property website MyHome.ie. Compiled in conjunction with Bank of Ireland, it indicates that annual asking price inflation for properties nationally rose to 5 per cent in the second quarter, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

A lump sum to pay off inheritance tax is perhaps the best gift you can leave behind for your family, writes Fiona Reddan in her weekly Your Money feature.

At 65 years old, isn’t it time for RTÉ to retire The Late Late Show? asks our media columnist Hugh Linehan.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if her daughter would face an inheritance tax bill immediately if she inherits the family home from her father on his death, but with her mother having a right of residence there for the remainder of her life. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

German glue innovator Henkel, with a little help from its laboratory in Tallaght, is literally holding up the mighty cross atop Barcelona’s famed Sagrada Família basilica. Neil Briscoe spoke to the Irish woman who is Henkel’s global head of innovation and application engineering, about the complexities of this unique project.

Channor Real Estate Group, a €200 million property business, has told Tánaiste Simon Harris that indigenous developers and landlords face “an unintended competitive disadvantage” compared to larger real estate funds due to a surcharge on their profits. Killian Woods has the details.

There’s a new man in charge of the US Federal Reserve and he wants to do things differently. Cantillon examines the changes that Kevin Warsh is implementing.

This will be a big week for Dublin-based but London-listed energy group DCC, with the deadline set to expire on Wednesday for an offer by two private equity firms. With a number of major shareholders coming out against the current bid terms, there is a lot to play for, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Denis Byrne, admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club, explains to Tony Clayton-Lea about how “buying a yacht is the easy bit. Maintaining it is the bigger challenge.”

Ireland’s asset and wealth management industry could expand in value to $9 trillion (€7.9 trillion) by the end of the decade, amid strong and growing demand for EU market access among international fund managers. Ian Curran reports.

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