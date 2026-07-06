Wolfe Tones singer Brian Warfield settles RTÉ defamation action over Liveline comments

Brian Warfield, founding member of The Wolfe Tones, at the Hight Court on Monday morning. Photograph: Collins Courts

Wolfe Tones lead vocalist Brian Warfield has settled a defamation action taken against RTÉ over comments made by broadcaster Joe Duffy during a Livelive segment three years ago.

Warfield and then-Liveline host Duffy clashed during an on-air discussion on August 15th, 2023, about the Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony.

Warfield initiated defamation proceedings against RTÉ complaining about comments made by Duffy during the broadcast.

Niall Buckley, counsel for Warfield instructed by Marie Hans of WP Tweed solicitors, on Monday told Judge Anthony Barr the case had been resolved. Buckley said the proceedings could be struck out on consent, with no order relating to legal costs.

The judge made the order as sought.

Speaking outside court, Warfield said the terms of his agreement with RTÉ were confidential.

“I can’t divulge anything ... regarding the settlement. We are sworn to silence,” he said.

Warfield said the case had come to a “friendly conclusion”.

In a statement, WP Tweed said the proceedings had concluded “to [Warfield’s] satisfaction”, adding that their client “has been totally vindicated and his reputation restored”.

The firm said the settlement followed a decision by Coimisiún na Meán, which upheld Warfield’s complaint concerning the Liveline segment, and “found reasons to suspect” breaches of the broadcaster’s Code of Fairness, Objectivity & Impartiality.

“The Coimisiún found that the presenter had advanced a partisan position and moderated the discussion in a manner that did not afford Mr Warfield a fair opportunity to respond,” the firm said.

“It further found that Mr Duffy’s approach and conduct went beyond what could be considered fair treatment.”

RTÉ has been contacted for comment.

The Wolfe Tones began playing in Dublin in 1964 and gained popularity with hits including Celtic Symphony, Irish Eyes, Grace, Streets of New York and Let The People Sing.

The band has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. In September 2023, they drew the biggest crowd to the Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena in the festival’s 19-year history.