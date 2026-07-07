Cairn Homes to break €1bn in sales and deliver 6,000 new homes this year and next

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley. 'Our closed and forward order book stands at circa 4,800 homes with a value of €1.8 billion, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory.'

Cairn Homes recorded a 60 per cent rise in revenue to €450 million in the first half of the year, with the home builder forecasting its sales will exceed €1 billion this year for the first time.

A trading update released by the home builder said it sold 1,130 homes in the first six months of the year, compared to 708 homes in the same period of 2025.

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said the company would deliver 6,000 new homes across 2026 and 2027.

“Our continued investment has enabled multiple new project commencements across the greater Dublin area, Cork and Galway,” he said.

The latest commencements mean Cairn Homes now has 26 active development sites across the country.

“Our closed and forward order book stands at circa 4,800 homes with a value of €1.8 billion, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory,” Stanley said.

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The trading update reaffirmed the company’s previous forecast that it would generate turnover of between €1.05 billion and €1.08 billion in 2026 and operating profit of €180 million to €185 million. Last year, Cairn Homes booked revenue of €945 million and an operating profit of €168.5 million.

The company disclosed that despite shocks to the construction market, including fuel price rises, its build cost inflation “remains well controlled” at close to 2.5 per cent in the year to date.

In the trading update, Stanley also said he has begun to observe “tangible results” from targeted Government interventions in the market.

“Greater policy certainty, stronger public-private collaboration and committed funding are supporting increased housing delivery, particularly in apartments. The Croí Cónaithe (Cities) scheme is helping to activate much-needed apartment developments, with more projects moving from planning into construction and delivery.”

The Croí Cónaithe (Cities) scheme, launched in 2022, was designed to bridge the gap between how much it costs developers to build an apartment and the price owner-occupiers can afford to pay for them.

Cairn has sold more than 150 apartments through the scheme at Exchange Square in Seven Mills at prices ranging from €235,000 to €400,000, including VAT, for one- and two-bed apartments.

Stanley said the Government could support further increases in delivery of housing through provision of key infrastructure to unlock land for development.

“The Government has acknowledged that challenge and responded to this with the recent approval of over €800 million in funding to local authorities under the new Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“This follows other significant announcements of public infrastructure investments, including multibillion euro plans for commuter rail, electricity transmission, distribution networks and water infrastructure.”

Cairn trading update also announced that the company’s board would announce a near 4.5 cent interim dividend per ordinary share when the firm’s interim results for the year are released in September, which would be a near 10 per cent increase compared to last year.