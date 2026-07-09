The new owners of Jervis Shopping Centre want to part of the former New Look store into a leisure and amusement centre. Photograph: iStock

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The new owners of Jervis Shopping Centre have submitted more change of use plans as they struggle with a near-30 per cent vacancy rate, writes Killian Woods. The latest proposal is to turn part of the former New Look store into a leisure and amusement centre featuring bowling alleys, mini electrical go-karts and an arcade.

Large organisations in Ireland waste €667,000 on average every year on “zombie projects” – initiatives which no longer have any value, progress or strategic relevance but continue to consume time, money and resources – while neglecting their IT strategy, according to a new report from Saros Consulting. Conor Healy has the details.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris has defended the likely need for the State to borrow in the coming year to fund commitments to two sovereign wealth funds, even as the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) warns that the interest bill on the national debt is on track to double to about €6 billion by the early 2030s. Joe Brennan reports.

The US private equity consortium circling DCC has been given another week to confirm at least a firm intention to bid for the group, writes Joe. There is no sign that it plans to improve its offer again, even as some of top shareholders in the company have signalled they would not support a £5.7 billion (€6.67 billion) proposal made last month.

Rgdata, the representative body for more than 3,000 family-owned convenience stores, forecourts and supermarkets in Ireland has called on the Government to support their members with employment costs, which have risen by 39 per cent since 2021, and insurance costs through targeted measures in Budget 2027. Killian Woods has the details.

And a company providing international certification for business has claimed in the High Court that a new rival has been built on the “wholesale departure” and “rapid migration” of former employees and contractors as it succeeded in securing a temporary injunction to stop another staff member from disclosing trade secrets to the upstart rival group.

A woman who has waited over four years for an expected inheritance approaches Ask The Lawyer to enquire what she can do now to ensure her beneficiaries do not face the same delay when she dies.

Back with the problems of this life, Emmet Ryan asks who actually owns digital media? Sony’s decision to end customer support for PS3 at the end of next year raises uncomfortable questions for the tens of thousands of consumers who have invested in games down the years on the understanding that they were buying them, not just a licence to use them that could be taken back at any time, he says.

In the world of work, generative AI is rapidly reshaping the way we live and work, but it’s also quietly affecting workers’ job security, financial stability and rights, writes Margaret Ward. Without significant intervention, we are entering an era of precarious work.

Finally, the sun is out and holiday season is in full swing. But if you aren’t as organised this year and need some inspiration in planning a break, technology can help you plan, book and prepare for your break, writes Ciara O’Brien. She runs through a series of AI-enabled apps designed to take the pain out of holiday planning.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.