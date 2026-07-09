Dublin man who killed American nurse during sex jailed for 14 years in Hungary

The Dublin man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed the woman in November 2024 during a one-night stand in Budapest. Photograph: Bálint Domotor

A Hungarian judge sentenced a Dublin man to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter of an American nurse during a sexual encounter and attempting to hide her body.

The man’s defence team is expected to appeal the decision. The court also expelled him from Hungary for 10 years after the completion of his prison sentence.

The Dublin man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Mackenzie Michalski (31) in November 2024 during a one-night stand in Budapest and hid her body.

The 38-year-old had insisted that her death arose as a result of an accident during consensual sex.

However, the prosecutor in the case argued at the previous hearing that based on evidence presented during the trial, it is highly unlikely that the victim asked the Irish man to strangle her, as he claimed, as she was suffering from an old neck injury and had not shown any interest for violent sex previously.

“Everything I did, I did because Kenzie asked me,” the Dubliner told a judge in Budapest on Tuesday during a hearing in the case.

“I didn’t want to take her life,” the man said in his closing statement in his trial.

His last words to the court were: “I’m so sorry, I didn’t know, I’m very sorry.”

The court ordered the Irish man to pay €7,250 towards the court’s expenses for the case.

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother spoke of the “immense trauma” the loss of Mackenzie caused, recalling how they were forced to see their daughter’s unrecognisable face upon arriving to Hungary following the woman’s disappearance.

The “heinous crime” of Mackenzie Michalski’s murder “deserves the harshest penalty allowed by law”, the grieving mother told the court.

The Irish man’s defence team called for further evidence to be presented to the court, arguing that the trial has been biased towards the victim.

Expert witness Dr György Magyar argued that the sexual encounter was clearly consensual in his opinion and called claims that the defendant willingly killed the victim “absurd”.

The court previously heard that Michalski, a nurse who came to Hungary as a tourist a few days before meeting the accused, suffocated after the man strangled her for at least two to three minutes.

Dozens of further injuries were found during the autopsy, including signs of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Clinical psychiatrists told the court at a hearing in April that the man told them he had kissed Michalski’s dead body. They said he could have been in bed with the victim for up to four hours after her death but he had provided conflicting accounts about the length of time.

The police found disturbing footage of the missing woman’s naked, tied-up and lifeless body on the suspect’s phone.

The Irish man’s computer and a “spy pen” seized by the police showed further evidence of the suspect’s perversion, the court was told.

At a previous hearing, the Dubliner told the court that he arrived in Hungary less than a week before the incident and met Michalski at a popular bar in Budapest frequented by tourists, on November 4th, 2024.

The pair had drinks at the bar and in a nightclub before going to the man’s apartment, where Michalski died in the early hours of November 5th.

The police report showed that the Dublin man attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the rented apartment and purchasing a suitcase to place his victim’s body in.

He then rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton, about 145km southwest of Budapest, where he dumped the body in a wooded area outside the town of Szigliget, hoping that wild boars would eat the remains.

The man was detained in Budapest the day after and led police to the location where he had hidden the body.