Bonnie Tyler: Total Eclipse of the Heart singer dies aged 75

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for her hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died aged 75.

The pop star, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, died just months after she was treated in intensive care after being placed in an induced coma following an emergency intestinal surgery.

A message on the singer’s website read: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for. We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

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Last month Tyler was forced to cancel or postpone all of her upcoming shows after she was taken to hospital near to her home in Faro, Portugal, for emergency intestinal surgery in May.

She was due to perform at Sunshine Festival in Worcester this summer, along with a number of European dates, and was also booked to perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on December 17th.

Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, rocketed to international fame in the 1980s with the release of her hit single Total Eclipse of the Heart, which shot to the top of the charts in the UK and US.

Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler has released many hit songs over the years including Holding Out for a Hero, It’s a Heartache and If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man).

The Grammy-nominated star was due to tour Europe this year to mark 50 years since the release of her 1976 breakthrough hit, Lost in France, which entered the charts across Europe.

The Welsh rocker represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe in Me, finishing in 19th place. – PA