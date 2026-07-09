PureGym announces plans for expansion into Irish market

PureGym, which operates no frills, low cost gyms, often open 24/7, has announced it is expanding into Ireland. Photograph: PureGym / James McCauley

British private-equity-backed gym operator PureGym says it is entering the Irish market next year.

The group, which operates 721 gyms across several countries, says it will start with an operation in Dublin city centre opening in early 2027 but plans for significant expansion over the coming years.

The company was unable to confirm whether it has yet secured a site for its first outlet.

PureGym says its capital expenditure on new outlets amounts to around £1.2 million (€1.4 million).

“This market entry is a significant milestone in PureGym’s ongoing international expansion,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, PureGym is controlled by private equity groups Leonard Green and Partners and KKR. From a single gym in Leeds, the group has expanded across the UK and into Denmark, the United States, Switzerland and the Middle East.

The group says its focus is on providing low cost gym access, with very tight control on staff costs. It says memberships in Ireland will begin from €29.99, though it did not specify what access that fee would provide.

PureGym operates a 24/7 model across many of its gyms internationally but says whether that will be available in the Irish market remains to be seen.

It controls most of its gyms directly but also operates a franchise model. The company said its Irish operation will be company-controlled.