DAA to pay €66m dividend to State

“The most immediate short-term constraint, the 32 million annual passenger cap, has been recognised by Government and we welcome its commitment to address the cap by introducing legislation in 2026,” said Basil Geoghegan, outgoing DAA chairman.

Airports operator DAA will pay a €66 million dividend to the Government after reporting €230 million post-tax profit in 2025, a year overshadowed by a long and bitter dispute between the State company’s board and former chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

After DAA’s annual meeting on Thursday, the company behind Dublin and Cork airports reported €1.18 billion in revenues and €401 million in earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

The number of passengers travelling through Dublin Airport rose 5 per cent to a record 36.4 million, the second successive year in which the annual 32 million cap was breached. However, enforcement of the cap is on hold pending litigation in the Irish and European courts.

“The most immediate short-term constraint, the 32 million annual passenger cap, has been recognised by Government and we welcome its commitment to address the cap by introducing legislation in 2026,” said Basil Geoghegan, outgoing DAA chairman.

Geoghegan will be succeeded in June by Gary Owens, the Dublin Bus chairman who was previously chief executive of insurer Hibernian and financial services company IFG Ireland.

The DAA board is in flux right now, with several current and looming vacancies to be filled by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien. At present the board is comprised of four worker directors, three non-executive directors appointed by the Minister and the non-executive chairmanship held by Geoghegan since 2018.

Data from the Stateboards.ie website show four DAA board seats appointed by the Minister are vacant. The terms of another two ministerial appointees expire in July and September.

DAA is the under the day-to-day command of deputy chief executive Nick Cole, who took on the role in December as the board’s dispute with Jacobs escalated.

Nick Cole, deputy CEO, DAA. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography.

Jacobs left the DAA in February after settling his High Court case against the company on confidential terms. The financial costs on DAA arising from the affair, which rumbled for most of 2025, are unlikely to be disclosed until the company’s 2026 annual report is published this time next year,

The former chief executive went to court in January, in the weeks after his December suspension. He claimed the DAA board was objectively biased against him as he sought reinstatement and to block a new disciplinary investigation into 20 separate complaints against him.

The settlement came one year and one day after the first of two formal complaints, known as protected disclosures, about Jacobs’s behaviour and a business matter. Such complaints were not upheld after a barrister’s investigation.

The company and Jacobs later reached a deal in which he was to leave DAA early in return for a €968,000 payment but O’Brien refused to approve the arrangement. The court settlement payment to Jacobs was in the region of €480,000 in addition to legal costs which were to be paid separately by the DAA.

A process to appoint a permanent successor to Jacobs is under way but is set to continue for some time yet. The DAA chief executive is an ex officio board member but the deputy chief executive post does not take a board seat.