Business

Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre revamp stalled by Athlone-based objector

Oliver Donoghue lodges appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s decision to approve plans

A rendering of the planned redevelopment of St Stephen's Green shopping centre.
A rendering of the planned redevelopment of St Stephen's Green shopping centre.
Gordon Deegan
Tue Apr 28 2026 - 15:072 MIN READ

The €100 million partial demolition and rejuvenation of St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin has been stalled by an Athlone-based objector.

Oliver Donoghue lodged a third party appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála against the Dublin City Council decision made last week giving the contentious project the go-ahead to DTDL Ltd.

The plans attracted more than 60 submissions with most opposed to the redevelopment. Donoghue’s appeal is set to be the first of a number to be lodged before the May 18th closing date.

‘It doesn’t belong there’: Public reacts to Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre planned new look ]

The proposed redevelopment will have capacity for 3,000 office workers 19,001 sqm of retail floor space.

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In his objection against the centre, Donoghue of Moydrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath sought the plans to be refused saying “we don’t want our history erased”.

In his appeal document lodged with ACP, Donoghue has stated that the permitted scheme, with a gross floor area of approximately 87,158 sq.m which a substantial net increase over the existing development “represents excessive intensification of a constrained inner-city site”.

He said that the scale and density of the scheme prioritises commercial yield over coherent urban design and spatial quality.

Donoghue also contends that the permitted increase in height – reaching up to eight storeys will disrupt the established skyline of the historic core; visually compete with protected structures and established landmark buildings and introduce undue visual dominance in long and short-range views.

Donoghue contends that the permitted development would adversely affect the visual enclosure and character of the Green; introduce an overly bulky and commercial frontage and diminish the architectural coherence of its surrounding streetscape.

He adds that the dominance of office floor space represents an over-concentration of a single use within a prime city-centre location.

He said that this approach undermines the vitality and diversity of the city core and weakens the traditional retail, cultural and civic function of the area.

If the council decision is upheld, it risks incremental erosion of historic character and progressive increases in building height and bulk, he added.

In recommending planning permission, the council planner’s report noted that considered holistically “the deep retrofit of the St. Stephens Green Shopping Centre will result in an improved visitor and retailer experience associated with the centre”.

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