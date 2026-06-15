Flutter investor Dart nears 30%, Erisbeg signs €175m deal

The logo of Flutter Entertainment, which is now almost 30 per cent owned by heir to a foam-cup fortune, Kenneth Dart. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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Cayman Islands-based billionaire Kenneth Dart, heir to a foam-cup manufacturing fortune, is nearing a 30 per cent stake in Flutter Entertainment, Joe Brennan reports.

However, he is expected to avoid the usual requirement to launch a takeover bid if he reaches that threshold because of the structure of his holding includes financial derivatives that do not have voting rights.

Joe Brennan also reports on how Irish private equity firm Erisbeg has agreed to sell its majority stake in commercial property design consultancy ORS to UK peer Goldenpeak in a deal that is estimated to have put an enterprise value on the business of about €175 million.

The share of job ads requiring artificial intelligence-related (AI) skills jumped 60 per cent last year to 3.7 per cent of postings, according to professional services firm PwC.

In her column this week, Pilita Clark argues that while past corporate abuses like Henry Ford’s intrusive control over workers now seem shocking, future generations may similarly condemn today’s business leaders for aggressively using AI-driven restructuring and job cuts without adequately protecting employees from the resulting disruption and insecurity.

John FitzGerald says in his latest column that changing labour market dynamics, international competition, and shifts in the economy have reduced traditional pay differentials, but the Irish Government will increasingly need to keep public sector pay competitive with the private sector to recruit and retain workers needed for future public services.

Ireland’s 1999 ban on nuclear power is outdated given rising energy demand, reliance on imported nuclear electricity, and advances in small modular reactor technology, Dave Kirwan, country chairman of Bord Gáis Energy and managing director of Centrica Power, argues in an opinion piece. The country should at least re-examine nuclear generation as part of its long-term clean energy strategy, he adds.

Dominic Coyle answers a reader who wants to put his spouse’s name on his account in case he gets ill and she needs to access cash for household bills ... but banks won’t allow it.

Sarah Slattery, founder of thetravelexpert.ie, tells Tony Clayton-Lea how she uses her phone for absolutely everything and could not run her business without it.

Proinsias O’Mahony says that while investors are often encouraged to buy stocks linked to big sporting events like the World Cup, any expected benefits are usually already reflected in share prices, making event-based investing an unreliable strategy.

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