Alibaba hiring in Ireland, and budget income tax cuts

Changing Times Brewery has announced plans to enter the UK market. Pictured is co-founder Willie Aherne, left, alongside Shane Long, who oversees the brewing operation, and chairman Pat Rigney.

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Chinese technology giant Alibaba has started to headhunt staff to run its first data centre facility in Ireland. Killian Woods has the details.

Income tax cuts are said to be coming in the budget but how much will they mean for you? Fiona Reddan looks at the likely outcomes in our Your Money feature.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders if their daughter will be hit with two tax bills when she inherits a holiday home. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In our media column, Bernice Harrison explains why the dreaded hydration breaks are FIFA’s new World Cup money spinner.

The Dublin-based Changing Times Brewery has launched into the UK market, less than two years since the independent business opened with a range of Irish beers. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Accounting body ACCA has excluded the Peter McVerry Trust auditor but did the bare minimum to publicise a case of major public interest, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also questions if the hospitality sector needs the VAT rate cut that is due to take effect on Wednesday given that the number of insolvencies in the sector is declining.

Gary McGann has been appointed as the independent chair of the company that operates the Aviva Stadium, which is due to host seven matches at the Uefa Euro 28 tournament. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

In Me & My Money, adventure athlete Becky Gilmour recounts working as a ghost writer for a gambling website. “I’ve stayed away from gambling because of that,” she tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

Policy discipline is needed to tackle economic pressure points, writes Pablo Hernández de Cos, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements.

One-in-five people worry that the Government’s proposed new investment saving scheme will benefit only the wealthiest people in the State, according to a new survey. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.