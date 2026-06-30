Business

UK economy grew by 0.6% at the start of 2026

Households put away less in savings in the first quarter

The ONS left growth unrevised for the first quarter of this year, but said gross domestic product grew by a revised 0.1 per cent at the end of 2025.
The ONS left growth unrevised for the first quarter of this year, but said gross domestic product grew by a revised 0.1 per cent at the end of 2025.
Tue Jun 30 2026 - 08:251 MIN READ

Britain’s economy ‌grew by 0.6 per cent in the ​January-to-March period, as expected, ​figures from the Office ⁠for National ‌Statistics ‌(ONS) showed ​on Tuesday.

The ONS left growth unrevised for the first quarter of this year, but said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a revised 0.1 per cent at the end of 2025, against the 0.2 per cent previously recorded.

Revisions to earlier quarters in 2025 means growth over the year as a whole was 1.3 per cent, revised down from 1.4 per cent.

“Services were the main driver of growth in the latest quarter, with strength in computer programming, wholesale and advertising only partially offset by falls in rental companies and recruitment agencies,” said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

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“Production and construction also both grew overall, although construction only partly reversed its recent weakness.”

The ONS said UK households put away less in savings in the first quarter as consumers spent more in the run-up to the Iran war. The household saving ratio — the proportion of disposable incomes saved rather than spent — continued to ease at the start of 2026 but remains above its pre-pandemic levels.

The ratio fell to 8.9% in the first quarter, down from 9.6% in the previous quarter. - Agencies

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