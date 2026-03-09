Dalkey residents push back on development plans for former nursing home

The firm previously secured planning permission for 15 units on the site from An Bord Pleanála in 2019 despite local opposition.

The Dalkey Community Council, along with local residents, are opposing plans for a €16.7 million 22 unit residential scheme on the grounds of the former Dalkey Lodge Nursing Home in Dalkey.

Grassridge Ltd lodged plans in January with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council for the scheme on Ardbrugh Road comprising eight terrace/semi- detached three/four bed houses and 14 two-three bed duplex apartments.

Construction work on a permitted modified scheme commenced in 2024 but the Council refused an extension of time for the planning permission resulting in construction work ceasing.

Part V social housing proposals lodged by the applicant put an indicative average price of €757,797 on each of four duplex units earmarked for social housing.

In an objection lodging on behalf of Dalkey Community Council, chairwoman Dr Susan McDonnell told the council that the proposal should be refused planning permission as it constitutes over-development of the site.

McDonnell said the proposed development represents a major intensification on a steep and highly sensitive site adjoining Killiney Hill Park (pNHA).

McDonnell said the proposed density is significantly higher than the previously permitted scheme.

In a separate group submission on behalf of residents of Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey and adjoining environs, they said the introduction of platformed development and continuous built frontage directly adjoining Killiney Hill Park “has the potential to materially alter the landscape interface between the site and adjoining amenity lands”.

In the objection signed off by Alison Byrne, Darragh Fegan and 12 others they said the proposal constitutes overdevelopment of a constrained hillside site and results in elevated overlooking of adjoining residential properties.

In a planning report lodged with the application, McGill Planning states however that “the quantum, density, unit mix and layout is considered wholly suitable for this site and in accordance with current planning policy”.

Planner at McGill Planning, Isabelle Moran stated that the site is zoned for residential use and contends that the proposal “will bring the site into active residential use in accordance with the zoning”.

Moran said the development has an attractive design that is reasonable in scale and compatible with the mixed character of the vicinity of the site and will not have an adverse impact on views from designated views or the general area.