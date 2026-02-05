Google set to double AI spending to $185bn after strong earnings

Google said it plans to double its capital expenditure this year to as much as $185 billion (€157 billion) as strong growth in its advertising and cloud businesses added to the search giant’s financial firepower for its huge bet on artificial intelligence (AI).

The Mountain View, California-based group increased its forecast for capex in 2026 to a range of $175 billion to $185 billion, far exceeding analysts’ expectations of about $120 billion, Google’s parent company Alphabet said on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter capital investment almost doubled to $27.9 billion compared with the year before, pushing spending in 2025 to $91.4 billion.

Google employs about 5,500 people in the Republic.

Google has gained momentum in the AI race in recent months with the launch of new Gemini models, using its vast income and advanced in-house chips to recover ground against rivals including OpenAI.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai has argued that its huge AI investments were supported by big jumps in earnings and cash flow, as its advertising revenue continues to climb and AI demand lifted its cloud computing arm.

“Our capex spend this year is an eye towards the future,” he said. “The demand we are seeing across the board for our services – and what we need to invest in Google DeepMind and in cloud – is exceptionally strong.”

Pichai said that despite the big investment in data centres and its own custom AI chips, known as TPUs, he still expects demand from its DeepMind research lab and from customers to outstrip the new computing power it can bring online.

Alphabet shares were down 6 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Investors have been sensitive to trends in AI spending, with fears spreading about a bubble developing in public and private markets as revenues lag far behind the cash being pumped into the technology.

When Microsoft also disclosed a big jump in capex last week – now set to exceed $140 billion this year – its shares fell more than 10 per cent. By contrast, Meta rose even as it forecast annual capex of $135 billion because the social media giant was able to show that AI was improving advertising efficacy.

Google’s net income increased 30 per cent to $34.5 billion in the fourth quarter from the previous year, beating analysts’ expectations of $31.9 billion compiled by FactSet. Alphabet made $132 billion of profit in 2025.

Revenue rose 18 per cent to $113.8 billion, beating the average estimate of $111.3 billion. Annual sales surpassed $400 billion for the first time.

Its core search and advertising business grew 17 per cent year on year in the quarter to bring in $63.1 billion in revenue, beating estimates of $61.3 billion. This helped to quell fears that AI chatbots from rivals including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok are poaching users.

Pichai said he “hasn’t seen any evidence of cannibalisation” of ad revenues as Google augments its traditional search results with “AI mode” and “overview” answers, nor from the launch of its Gemini chatbot.

Chief business officer Philipp Schindler said AI had added to its understanding of users’ intent, which “has significantly expanded our ability to deliver ads on longer and more complex searches” that advertisers are willing to pay more for.

Cloud revenues rose 48 per cent to $17.7 billion against expectations of $16.3 billion, as demand for computing power to train and run AI models increases. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that the acceleration in cloud earnings “speaks to momentum in AI, Gemini and the core businesses”.

Pichai said that Google’s backlog of cloud contracts had increased to $240 billion by the end of December, 55 per cent more than in September.

“The number of deals in 2025 over $1 billion surpassed the previous three years combined,” he added.

Investors also took comfort from Google’s free cash flow, which grew to $24.5 billion in the quarter – up from $14.3 billion in the final period of 2024 – and totalled $73.3 billion for the year.

Alphabet shares have rallied 61 per cent in the past 12 months, pushing its market cap past $4 trillion to surpass Microsoft as the world’s third-largest company.

Pichai also pointed to growth in the Gemini App, its main consumer AI product, which now has 750 million monthly users, 100 million more than in the previous quarter. However, this still trails market leader OpenAI, which claims more than 850 million people use ChatGPT weekly.

Google faced a volatile market this week as software stocks sold off heavily. The market reacted to new coding tools, in particular those from AI start-up Anthropic, which have shown they can autonomously build programs to automate legal work and back-office tasks in a matter of hours. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026