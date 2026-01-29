Operating profits at Trump’s Doonbeg golf course rise 9% to €2.23m

Operating profits at Donald Trump's Doonbeg golf course increased by 9 per cent in 2024. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Operating profits at the Clare golf resort owned by US president Donald Trump increased by 9 per cent in 2024 to €2.23 million.

New consolidated accounts for TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd, which operates Trump Doonbeg golf resort, show the resort’s operating profits increased as revenues rose by 7 per cent, from €16.12 million to €17.3 million.

The accounts were signed off by directors Eric Trump and Joe Russell, who is also general manager, during Eric Trump’s visit to the resort last week.

In a note with the accounts, Eric Trump and Mr Russell said that during 2024 “the business delivered increased sales across its green fees, membership, accommodation and hotel services”.

The staging of the 2026 Amgen Irish Open at the course this coming September will further enhance the global profile of the business, the note said.

The group’s pretax profit increased by 22 per cent from €488,624 to €595,082 in 2024.

The business recorded the pretax profit of €595,082 after costs comprising non-cash depreciation charges of €1.6 million and interest payments of €25,143 are taken into account.

The group recorded a post-tax profit of €538,743 after incurring a corporation tax charge of €56,339.

Donald Trump jnr also sits on the board, and the note said it was “planning to invest significantly in both the golf course and hotel facilities at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland, Doonbeg, over the next 24 months”.

The firm currently has a planning application for a permanent ballroom structure before Clare County Council.

The accounts show the group generated net cash of €2.66 million from operating activities in 2024.

The resort at peak season employs 300. Staff costs increased from €7.56 million to €7.95 million, including €7.35 million in wages and salaries.

The accounts show that shareholder funds at the end of 2024 totalled €17.44 million, where “other reserves” of €34.63 million are offset by accumulated losses of €17.19 million.

Cash funds at the group increased from €1.41 million to €2.1 million. The owner of the Trump Doonbeg firm is named as the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust in the accounts.