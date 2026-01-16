Elon Musk calls Michael O’Leary an ‘utter idiot’ in clash over Starlink wifi

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary dismissed the idea of equipping any of the airline's more than 600 jets with Elon Musk’s Starlink, citing the impact of fuel ‌costs from drag caused by the antenna. Photograph: Elias Rom/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk on Friday called Ryanair chief executive ​Michael O’Leary an “utter idiot” who should be fired, escalating a public spat ‍that began after the airline boss ruled out installing Musk’s Starlink internet service ‍on Ryanair aircraft.

Mr O’Leary on Wednesday dismissed the idea of equipping any of Ryanair’s more than 600 jets with Mr Musk’s Starlink, citing the impact of fuel ‌costs from drag caused by the antenna and estimating the service would cost ⁠the airlines up to $250 million (€215 million) a year.

Mr Musk responded on ‌his ​social ‍media platform X, saying Mr O’Leary was “misinformed” and arguing Ryanair did not know how to measure the fuel impact of Starlink equipment.

Speaking later ⁠to Newstalk, Mr O’Leary said Mr Musk knew “zero” about ⁠aviation and drag, calling the ⁠US billionaire an “idiot” and describing X as a “cesspit”.

Mr Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, fired back on Friday.

“Ryanair ‍CEO is an utter idiot. Fire him,” Mr Musk posted on X. When a follower suggested Mr Musk should buy Ryanair and dismiss Mr O’Leary himself, Mr Musk replied: “Good idea.”

Airlines have become an increasingly important customer base for Starlink, a network powered by thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites that ‌aims to provide ‌faster and more reliable in-flight wifi. More than two dozen carriers – including United Airlines, Qatar Airways and Lufthansa – ‌are rolling out the service across their fleets.

While financial terms have not ⁠been disclosed, analysts view Starlink as a premium product likely to appeal primarily to long-haul and full-service airlines. – Reuters

