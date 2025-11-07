Aer Lingus grows operating profit by 22% to €170m

Operating profit at Aer Lingus grew by 22 per cent to €170 million in the third quarter, the group’s results published on Friday show.

The performance represented a €31 million improvement on the previous year, which the airline said was driven by “solid revenue performance” and favourable fuel pricing.

The result was adjusted to take account of impact of industrial action in 2024.

The cumulative operating profit for the first nine months of 2025 was €250 million, up €102 million on the year before, also representing a significant improvement on 2024.

International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns Aer Lingus, said the €102 million increase “mainly reflected growth, with the introduction of Airbus A321XLR aircraft, together with the impact of industrial action in the 2024 comparative period”.

