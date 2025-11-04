AIB raises full-year net interest income forecast

AIB has raised its full-year net interest income forecast and now expects it to exceed €3.7 billion, about €100 million higher that it was previously targeting.

The bank said that its net interest income for the first nine months of the year fell by 10 per cent to €2.8 billion, in line with expectations, as the effect of lower European Central Bank interest rates was partially offset by higher average loan and customer account volumes.

Bank of Ireland had raised its full year net interest income guidance slightly last week.

AIB’s gross loans rose by €900 million to €72.2 billion from December, driven by €10.5 billion of new lending. Customer deposits increased by €4.4 billion to €114.3 billion.

“I am pleased to announce another strong quarter for AIB underpinned by a supportive Irish economy and our market-leading customer franchise,” said chief executive Colin Hunt. “Net interest income has remained resilient throughout the interest rate cycle due to the growth in our loan book and deposit base.”

AIB said its share of new mortgage lending so far this year was 31 per cent.

The bank said on Friday it had spent €390 million buying back stock warrants that the State continued to hold in the lender after selling its remaining shares during the summer.

The deal brings the total that the State has recovered from the bank’s €20.8 billion crisis-era bailout to almost €20.2 billion – leaving a shortfall of a little over €600 million.

AIB handed the warrants to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, at the time of the bank’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, giving the State the right to buy back a stake of up to 9.99 per cent in the bank if its shares doubled in value in the space of a decade from its €4.40 IPO price.

They were designed to avoid officials being embarrassed in the event of a surge in AIB’s share price after the IPO.

While the warrants were “out of the money” for much of that period, they reached breakeven point in February as the stock soared following better-than-expected annual results at AIB.

AIB highlighted that, subject to annual review, it has capacity for further distributions above its ordinary dividend policy of paying out 40-60 per cent of net profits.