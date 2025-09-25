Business

Ryanair to boost Dublin winter services

Micheal O’Leary repeats calls on Government to axe passenger cap

Ryanair plans to add to flights from Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Ryanair plans to add to flights from Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Barry O'Halloran
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 11:15

Ryanair will boost winter traffic from Ireland’s biggest airport after the High Court year suspended the 32 million limit on passengers there.

Michael O’Leary, the carrier’s group chief executive, said the court’s ruling allowed the airline to base an extra jet at Dublin Airport and grow passengers by a likely 9 per cent.

However, he called on the Government to axe the 32 million passenger cap imposed by planners on the airport in 2007.

“In January, nine months ago, the new Government promised to scrap the cap ‘ASAP’ yet last week we were told that it could take until next year,” said O’Leary.

READ MORE

Government warned to scale back spending

Is sovereign AI the answer for Ireland?

Bank of Ireland makes unlikely dash to IT winners’ circle

Aer Lingus blots its record in key US market

Ryanair passengers must use digital boarding passes from next month ]

Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin this winter, including a new service to Rabat in Morocco.

More to follow

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning