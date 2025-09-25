Ryanair to boost Dublin winter services

Ryanair will boost winter traffic from Ireland’s biggest airport after the High Court year suspended the 32 million limit on passengers there.

Michael O’Leary, the carrier’s group chief executive, said the court’s ruling allowed the airline to base an extra jet at Dublin Airport and grow passengers by a likely 9 per cent.

However, he called on the Government to axe the 32 million passenger cap imposed by planners on the airport in 2007.

“In January, nine months ago, the new Government promised to scrap the cap ‘ASAP’ yet last week we were told that it could take until next year,” said O’Leary.

[ Ryanair passengers must use digital boarding passes from next monthOpens in new window ]

Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin this winter, including a new service to Rabat in Morocco.

More to follow