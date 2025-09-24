Ryanair passengers must use digital boarding passes from next month

Ryanair has said it will not allow passengers to download and print boarding passes from November 12th. Photograph: Collins

Ryanair is to move exclusively to digital boarding passes from next month.

Currently, 80 per cent of the airline’s passengers use digital boarding passes on their phone.

From November 12th all passengers will have to download their digital passes on to their phones and present them at the boarding gate.

They will no longer be able to download and print a physical paper boarding pass.

Ryan chief marketing officer Dara Brady said: “Ryanair’s move to 100 per cent digital boarding passes will mean a faster, smarter, and greener travel experience for our customers.”