Travel

Ryanair passengers must use digital boarding passes from next month

Airline will cease use of paper boarding passes from November 12th

Ryanair has said it will not allow passengers to download and print boarding passes from November 12th. Photograph: Collins
Ryanair has said it will not allow passengers to download and print boarding passes from November 12th. Photograph: Collins
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Sept 24 2025 - 13:20

Ryanair is to move exclusively to digital boarding passes from next month.

Currently, 80 per cent of the airline’s passengers use digital boarding passes on their phone.

From November 12th all passengers will have to download their digital passes on to their phones and present them at the boarding gate.

They will no longer be able to download and print a physical paper boarding pass.

READ MORE

Maria Steen criticises ‘oppressive’ political consensus after failing to secure nomination

FAI Oireachtas Hearing: Officials stonewall Dáil committee on Girls In Green documentary

Sinéad O’Sullivan: Trump’s $100,000 visa fee is a serious blow to Ireland

Trump delivers Maga rebuke to world with familiar litany of boasts and chastisements

Ryan chief marketing officer Dara Brady said: “Ryanair’s move to 100 per cent digital boarding passes will mean a faster, smarter, and greener travel experience for our customers.”

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times