Decathlon announces new leadership structure for Irish and UK operations

French retailer Decathlon has announced a new leadership structure for its UK and Ireland operations.

Elena Pecos, who most recently led Decathlon Ireland as CEO, will now take the helm across both the UK and Ireland following the integration of the businesses.

Romain Gravigny, who was most recently CEO at Decathlon Australia, has been appointed chief operating officer.

Since joining Decathlon in Spain in 2006, Ms Pecos has held roles spanning store management, finance leadership in Spain and France, and CFO positions internationally in Chile and within the circular economy team, before taking the top role in Ireland in 2023.

Mr Gravigny has been with Decathlon for more than two decades, with extensive experience leading store networks and operations across multiple markets.

Decathlon turnover in Ireland grew 20 per cent in the first half of the year, alongside the modernisation of one store.

The UK business modernised 15 stores last year, launched a new e-commerce platform and completed a warehouse automation project. Turnover there is up 15 per cent in the first half of 2025.

Part of the global Decathlon Group, which reported €16.2 billion turnover in 2024 and operates 1,815 stores worldwide, Decathlon UK and Ireland runs 45 stores, logistics, and support functions.

Turnover of €460 million is expected for Decathlon UK and Ireland for 2025.

“It’s an incredibly exciting moment for Decathlon in the UK and Ireland to come together, and it’s an honour to be leading the way” said Ms Pecos.

“We will continue to press ahead with our digital acceleration across the Decathlon UK and Ireland that has brought us closer to our customers and continues to make sport even more accessible to communities across both countries.”