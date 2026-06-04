Revolut co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko to step down

Revolut founders Vlad Yatsenko (L), and Nikolay Storonsky. Yatsenko will step down as chief technology officer.

Revolut‘s chief technology officer, Vlad Yatsenko, and chief executive Nik Storonsky’s early partner, is stepping down from his position at the digital bank in July.

Donato Lucia, Revolut’s head of technology, will assume the role, which will be renamed vice president of technology, according to an emailed statement. Yatsenko will transition into a non-executive director role on Revolut’s board.

“I feel content with this decision, as Revolut has grown from a young, ambitious start-up into a mature, highly impactful global company,” Yatsenko said in the statement.

Yatsenko joined Revolut as its first employee, the year before Storonsky launched the company. He has had the title of co-founder since he joined.

“I made him a co-founder as well, because it was easier for him to recruit engineers if he had the title co-founder,” Storonsky said of Yatsenko in an interview with David Rubenstein earlier this year.

Lucia has been building core infrastructure for Revolut, according to the statement. He joined Revolut in 2018 as a senior software engineer, his LinkedIn profile shows, and was tapped to his current role in April of last year. – Bloomberg