Economy

Government takes in almost €28bn in income tax and VAT over first five months of 2026

Government take from pay and consumer spending hits €28bn

The exchequer returns will have been closely watched by Minister for Finance and Tánaiste, Simon Harris. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
The exchequer returns will have been closely watched by Minister for Finance and Tánaiste, Simon Harris. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Barry O'Halloran
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 16:301 MIN READ

The Government took in close to €28 billion in income tax and VAT in the first five months of the year, almost €2 billion more than during same period in 2025, new figures show.

Overall the State collected €49.2 billion revenue in the year to the end of May, €700 million less than during the same five-month period in 2025, according to exchequer returns detailing State income and spending published on Thursday.

Income tax and VAT, levied on consumer spending, together accounted for €27.85 billion of the total, €1.9 billion more than what workers and shoppers paid during the same five months last year.

Corporation tax, levied on company profits, rose €516 million in the year to the end of last month to €6.2 billion.

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Excise duty tumbled almost €100 million to €2.5 billion to the end of May.

The fall could be due to Government tax cuts on diesel and petrol announced following widespread protests at soaring motor fuel price rises in April, a Department of Finance statement said. Excise is collected on motor fuel, alcohol and tobacco.

Government spending surged to €51.5 billion in the five-month period, the figures show, leaving the State nursing a €2.3 billion deficit on May 31st.

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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