Oil falls and stocks rise after investors weigh Israel and Lebanon ceasefire

The rally on Wall Street has stalled this week ​as investors weigh a renewed flare-up in hostilities between the United States and Iran. Photograph: Bloomberg

Global stocks climbed on Thursday as investors weighed a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that pushed Brent crude prices down 3 per cent to $95 (€82) a barrel.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished up 0.2 per cent but lagged European peers as it was dragged back by some of its bigger names.

Ryanair slipped 0.5 per cent to €23.87, while insulation specialist Kingspan was down 1.2 per cent at the close after surging 6.4 per cent on Wednesday. Elsewhere, food ingredients giant Kerry Group saw its share price drop by 0.8 per cent.

“Those are quite big components of the index,” noted a trader. “They would all have an impact, so some of the bigger names being negative took the shine off things.”

On the upside, the standout performer was Ires Reit – the State’s largest private landlord – which closed up 4.6 per cent as it recovered some of the ground it lost on Wednesday.

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Home builders Glenveagh Properties and Cairn Homes were also in the green, up 3.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Among the financial names, AIB climbed 1.1 per cent, while Bank of Ireland closed up 1.3 per cent in advance of an expected rate hike by the European Central Bank next week.

London

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 per cent, shrugging off weak oil majors and falls in Asian-focused banks and insurers. The FTSE 250 ended up 0.5 per cent, while the Aim All-Share rose 0.1 per cent.

Reflecting the oil price falls, London-based oil majors BP and Shell fell 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Insurer Prudential fell 7.2 per cent, while lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered slid 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively.

Stocks that have suffered from AI disruption fears led the risers, with Relx up 6 per cent, London Stock Exchange Group up 5.3 per cent and Autotrader up 3.4 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, CMC soared 17 per cent as it said the next 12 months are expected to be a “defining” period for the group, and forecast operating income for financial 2027 well above market expectations.

Europe

Euro zone government bond yields dipped but remained on track for a weekly rise, as investors weighed up renewed violence in the Middle East against a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, was down 1.6 basis points at 3.02 per cent. It reached 3.13 per cent in late March, its highest since June 2011.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields fell 1 basis point to 3.77 per cent, leaving the gap versus German Bund yields at 75 basis points.

In equity markets, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 1.2 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.6 per cent higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent.

New York

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.8 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher, but the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2 per cent.

Broadcom’s stock plunged 14 per cent, despite reporting record results, as expectations for AI revenue guidance fell short of lofty hopes.

Healthcare shares added 3.1 per cent, aided by a 5.7 per cent advance in UnitedHealth after Bank of America raised its rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s shares to “buy”.

Blackstone-backed tech firm Liftoff Mobile’s shares rose about 9 per cent in their Nasdaq debut, valuing the company at about $4.18 billion and marking the latest private equity-backed listing to benefit from a rebound in demand for new stocks.

The company offers software that helps mobile app developers attract and retain users, while generating revenue through advertising and other monetisation tools.

The rally on Wall Street has stalled this week ​as investors weigh a renewed flare-up in hostilities between the United States and Iran. – Additional reporting: Agencies