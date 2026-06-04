Is the tech jobs market really as bad as we think?

Meta is laying off about a fifth of its staff in Dublin, but it seems other companies are hiring. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It feels like it’s been a tough time for those working in the technology sector, with lay-offs at Meta and Oracle in Ireland, along with a general sense that the walls are closing in on an industry that looked to be eternally gilded. Yet this month’s AIB Services PMI, essentially a snapshot measurement of the health of the sector, paints a different picture. Employment in technology, media and telecoms rose at its fastest rate in a year, the report shows. As Colin Gleeson reports, it is perhaps a sign that not everything is as bad as we may think.

Colin also reports on a new survey which shows few people think they will have enough in their pension to retire on, despite auto-enrolment coming in earlier this year.

It already seems to be all-pervading in our lives but how much AI is too much AI? It’s a question that appears to be on more and more people’s lips these days. Ciara O’Brien delves into the issue in Net Results.

Cantillon analyses the result of the former Ulster Bank’s latest dividend to its NatWest parent, while also reporting on a rare regulatory win in Europe for Meta.

AskTheLawyer responds to a question on whether a will made overseas can apply for probate purposes in Ireland.

Remote working was set to give a huge boost to rural Ireland, or places outside Dublin in general. That was the message, at least, when it became more prevalent during and after the pandemic. But has it had such an effect? Emmet Malone digs into the matter in this week’s World of Work.

In Inside Business, David McRedmond spoke to host Ciarán Hancock on what it will take to rejuvenate central Dublin. Should O’Connell Street see more housing, for example?

Elsewhere, AIB has reduced its number of shareholders by about 47 per cent through an offer to buy out thousands of legacy shareholders with small holdings after their stakes were severely diluted by its crisis-era bailouts. Joe Brennan reports.

The Republic’s reliance on corporation tax revenue from big US multinational companies continues to “pose risks to the stability of public finances”, the European Commission has warned.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.