Kennedy Wilson plans new ‘campus’ at KPMG’s Dublin HQ

The Irish arm of US property giant, Kennedy Wilson (KW) has lodged new plans for a nine storey “mixed-use office led campus” at KPMG’s current office on the corner of St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street in Dublin that could hold more than 3,000 office workers, as well as a folk music club and refurbished apartments.

In the new planning application, KW Investment Funds ICAV is seeking revisions to its office scheme that was granted planning permission at Stokes Place more than two years ago in January 2023.

At the time, An Coimisiún Pleanála granted planning permission to KW Investment Funds ICAV to demolish the existing office complex at Stokes Place facing onto St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street, and the construction of an eight storey office block.

In the new scheme the applicants are seeking planning permission to add a 9th floor to the scheme and architects for the scheme, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - one of t–e largest architectural firms in the UK - state th–t “as a landmark piece of architecture, the building is now ever more confident and singular, responding to our further understanding of the history of the locality”.

The new application will add 3,530 sq metres in office floor space to bring to office space of 40,800 sq metres.

The applicants are also proposing that a permitted retail space of a cafe/restaurant be replaced by an event/entertainment space and “a reimagined 95 Folk Club for young and established folk musicians” is proposed.

Planning consultant for KW, Stephen Little states that “through the acquisition of additional adjoining properties and changes in the office market in terms of environmental credentials, the opportunity presents itself to make further enhancements to the already permitted development at this location”.

Mr Little says that “the ambition is to develop a world-class, mixed-use campus with a strong focus on office space, supported by outstanding architecture and carefully considered placemaking”.

He said that “workplace design has evolved significantly over the past five years, influenced by a growing emphasis on wellness, energy and carbon efficiency, and the shift in work practices following Covid-19. The revised proposal offers a unique opportunity to establish a lasting landmark in Dublin – one that embodies these principles through four central themes.

He said that “the revised scheme aims to significantly enhance the placemaking experience by introducing new and improved pedestrian-oriented routes into the site, leading to vibrant public garden spaces at its heart”.

He said that “the amended submission presents the opportunity to create an enduring landmark in Dublin city which will deliver on these goals”.

In addition, nine of the existing Russell Court apartments are to be refurbished as part of the proposals to provide a residential component.