First interest rate hike in three years and how Intel came back from the brink

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The European Central Bank, as expected, increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. Markets took the move in their stride, although mortgage holders are likely to feel the pinch. Joe Brennan reports on the move, and more importantly perhaps, what happens next. Conor Pope meanwhile looks at what consumers can expect as a result of today’s move.

Government measures to help households cope with the surge in energy prices benefit those on higher incomes almost twice as much as those on lower incomes, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Just a couple of years ago Intel was the sick man of the US tech industry, and there were real concerns about what impact the company’s troubles could have on its Irish operations. Now though Intel appears to be flying, and Leixlip, the home of its main Irish operation, seems to be on the up and up. Paul Colgan examines what happened.

First-time buyers drew down more mortgages last year than at any time over the past 18 years since the financial crash, according to figures compiled by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). And the value of those mortgages was the highest since 2003 in the midst of the Celtic Tiger. Dominic Coyle reports.

What is it like to grow up in a house with a high profile developer father, and then grow your own businesses without any help. Emma Maye tells Killian Woods exactly that in the interview of the week.

Today sees the biggest IPO in history as Elon Musk takes SpaceX public. The deal is seeing huge interest from retail investors, but as Cliff Taylor points out, investors may be in for a bumpy ride.

Three Romanian builders let go by an engineering contractor days after they took part in a work stoppage at the Intel plant in Co Kildare to protest “racist behaviour” by colleagues have won €30,000 between them for unfair dismissal. Stephen Bourke has the story.

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