Digital agency Granite acquires Belfast-based Zesty

Conor Buckley, chief executive of Granite Digital. The company has announced it will buy Belfast-based Zesty.

Irish digital agency Granite has bought Belfast based web design and engineering agency Zesty from News UK & Ireland for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will expand Granite’s geographic footprint further, adding in Zesty’s strong presence in Belfast. Following the acquisition, Granite’s staff numbers will increase to more than 170 people in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, New York, and Dubai. Revenues at the agency are also expected to rise to more than €20 million this year.

“The acquisition of Zesty marks another transformative milestone in our growth journey. With roots in one of the world’s most recognised media groups, their exceptional track record in delivering award-winning digital experiences, combined with our digital transformation capabilities, creates an unmatched offering for businesses across Ireland and internationally looking to grow their businesses,” said Conor Buckley, chief executive of Granite Digital.

“This deal strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end digital solutions while expanding our technical expertise and geographic reach. Clients can now partner with a single agency that truly understands every aspect of their digital needs.”

Founded in 1996, Zesty has built up a client roster that includes Belfast City Council, Bank of Ireland, Sport Scotland, Ernst & Young, Power NI, Phoenix Natural Gas, Rentokil and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

The deal with Granite will bring new capabilities to customers, with access to digital expertise that includes accessibility specialists and user experience designers to enterprise developers and digital strategists.

“Zesty has been part of the family for us across many years, but it has become clear that to achieve its long-term growth potential, an owner with an aligned skill and mindset would best serve the agency,” said News Broadcasting‘s Scott Taunton. “In Granite, I believe we have found that owner. I’m extremely proud of what the team at Zesty has achieved, and I’m excited to see them build on that with Conor and the team at Granite.”

The latest deal for Granite comes after a series of more than 10 strategic acquisitions that includes Coalface, Wondr and Armour.

Founded in 2009, Granite Digital provides digital solutions in areas such as strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing and search engine optimisation, along with intelligent solutions that use AI, machine learning, n ext-generation platforms such as blockchain and managed hosting to its customers.