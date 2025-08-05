Jones Engineering targets €1.5bn turnover as overseas business expands

Irish construction firm Jones Engineering says it expects turnover to surpass €1.5 billion this year as it continues to expand overseas.

According to recently filed accounts, the contractor, which specialises in large-scale industrial projects for the life sciences sector, saw turnover increase by almost 25 per cent to €1.28 billion last year.

The company, which employs 4,500 staff across 19 countries, reported a profit of €75.5 million, up from €70.8 million the previous year.

“Our increased turnover in 2024 reflects the ambitious growth trajectory and long-term vision of Jones Engineering,” chief executive Stephen McCabe said.

“We expect this momentum to continue, with turnover projected to surpass €1.5 billion in 2025. While we remain the market leader in our sector in Ireland, our strongest growth has come from our expanding overseas operations.

“Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be another strong year for the company with a robust pipeline of work extending into 2026 and beyond,” he said.

Increased levels of business saw the company recruit almost 1,000 additional staff in 2024, including more than 240 hires at graduate, internship and apprenticeship levels and about 494 in engineering, craft and support roles.

Jones said its baseline headcount grew by 431 (18 per cent) in 2024, which it described as “significant growth”.

The company recently dropped a legal case taken against trade union Unite and three of its officials arising from a strike two years ago.

The builder had claimed it suffered financial damage as a consequence of the industrial dispute.

Jones’s lawsuit prompted Unite and global trade union federation, Building and Woodworkers International (BWI), to file a complaint against the company and its owner, US-based Cathexis, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Founded in the 1890s, Jones Engineering was acquired by Cathexis Holdings in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The company said it generates turnover from the supply of mechanical and electrical engineering services and fire protection services.

The latest results showed the directors declared and paid a dividend of €63 million during the year, down from €73 million in 2023.