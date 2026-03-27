The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Patrick Atkinson, Chadwicks Group chief executive

Patrick Atkinson, chief executive of Chadwicks Group, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for February, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Since taking the helm in 2017, Atkinson has overseen a major growth strategy at Chadwicks, with annual revenues roughly doubling to close to €1 billion.

This growth has included a number of acquisitions, most recently a deal for Cygnum Construction, a Cork-based specialist in timber-frame structures for the Irish housebuilding sector.

Cygnum reported an operating profit of €7.9 million on revenue of €45.6 million last year. Chadwicks acquired HSS Hire Ireland last year and in 2022 it bought Sitetech Building Products.

Atkinson has led a major transformation of the Chadwicks business, which is part of Grafton Group, an Irish business listed on the London stock market.

This included consolidating multiple legacy brands into a single national platform as part of a €5 million investment, digitising what was previously a paper-based operation and embedding sustainability across the group’s offering.