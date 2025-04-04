Number of people on live register down 8% in March

The number of people on the live register in March was down almost 8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows there were 159,866 on the register in March, which was down by 13,530 from 173,396 in March last year. Of these, 56.1 per cent were male and 71.3 per cent were Irish.

The register tracks labour market trends but is an imperfect measure of unemployment as people with part-time or casual work may still be entitled to benefits.

The seasonally adjusted total was 162,900 people, down by 1,600 people or 1 per cent from February.

The 25-34 years age group made up the largest number of those on the register at 37,536 people, or 23.5 per cent of the total.

All counties recorded a decrease in numbers on the register in the twelve months to March. The largest percentage decrease was in Clare, down 876 people, or 19.1 per cent, from the same period last year.

There were 103,969 people on the register for less than one year, which was 7,494 fewer people, or 6.7 per cent, than March last year.

The number of people on the register for one year or more was 55,897, which was down 9.7 per cent, or 6,036 people, compared to a year earlier.

Additionally, there were 12,776 people benefitting from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive included in the figures for March, which was a decrease of 299 people in the month.