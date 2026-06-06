World Cup Group B guide: Canada sweating on fitness of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Canada's Jonathan David has struggled for Juventus this season but has 39 goals in 75 appearances for the national team. Photograph: Getty Images

Canada

Manager: Jesse Marsch

World Cup history: Third appearance. Best result – Group Stage 1986, 2022

Three games at home give Canada a chance to progress to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. The injury hanging over Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is a concern. The left-back is captain and their greatest ever player, but Canada have held their own in recent friendly matches.

Star man: Jonathan David. Should Davies struggle for fitness, David must pick up the mantle. The Juventus striker has struggled in Serie A this season, but has 39 goals in 75 appearances for the national team.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia & Herzegovina is still causing problems for defenders at age 40. Photograph: EPA

Manager: Jesse Marsch

World Cup history: Second appearance. Best result – Group Stage 2014

Bosnia and Herzegovina are already in bonus territory to be in North America, having qualified from the Uefa playoffs as underdogs to beat Wales and Italy. Their victory against Italy in particular showed they are not to be underestimated, and like Canada they will fancy reaching the knockout stage.

Star man: Edin Dzeko. He may be 40 years old, but the striker is still Bosnia’s talisman with 73 goals in 148 games. A physical presence who causes defenders problems.

Switzerland

Switzerland's maestro Granit Xhaka is 33 years of age but is expected to run the game for his side from midfield. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Murat Yakin

World Cup history: 13th appearance. Best result – Quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and 1954

Murat Yakin has gone for an experienced squad for the World Cup as Switzerland look to break the last-16 barrier. The Swiss have lost in that stage in four of their past five tournaments, failing to reach the quarter-finals since 1954. They have the playing talent to top this group, but losing again to an elite team in the early knockout stage would not be a surprise.

Star man: Granit Xhaka. The scheming midfielder is 33 now but showed his class in the Premier League, joining promoted Sunderland and leading them to European football.

Qatar

Qatar's Akram Afif has been prolific for Al-Sadd in the Qatari league. Photograph: PA

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

World Cup history: Second appearance. Best result – Group Stage 2022

After a big build-up, Qatar laid an egg at their home World Cup, losing every match in their group. Have they done enough since to suggest this World Cup will go better? Their qualification was unconvincing, finishing well behind Iraq and Uzbekistan in their group. Their trump card is their manager, Julen Lopetegui, who once managed Spain and Real Madrid.

Star man: Akram Afif. The left-winger has been prolific for Al-Sadd in the Qatari league, and has twice won Asian Footballer of the Year.