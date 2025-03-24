Thunders bakery to close all eight stores

Thunders bakery in Clontarf on Monday. The Dublin chain has closed its doors after 56 years.

Thunders bakery, the 56-year-old Dublin chain with eight branches, has announced its closure.

The home bakery and deli, established in 1969, said its business had become unsustainable following a period of trading problems.

The business operates branches across Dublin including in Clontarf, Donaghmede, Phibsborough and Drumcondra on the north side, and in Walkinstown on the south side.

In an Instagram message, it told customers it had ceased trading and warned of some disruption to orders.

“The company has experienced difficult trading conditions in recent months and has become unsustainable,” it said.

“We acknowledge that you may have a cake pre-order with us. We will not be able to fulfil your order.”

Management said it would be in contact with those who had placed orders, and thanked its customers. The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

News of its closure prompted reaction online. One social media post read: “There wasn’t a birthday cake that was gotten for us that wasn’t from there ... So sad to see it go.”