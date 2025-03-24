Thunders bakery to close all eight stores

Thunders bakery, the 56-year-old Dublin chain with eight branches, has announced its closure.
The home bakery and deli, established in 1969, said its business had become unsustainable following a period of trading problems.
The business operates branches across Dublin including in Clontarf, Donaghmede, Phibsborough and Drumcondra on the north side, and in Walkinstown on the south side.
In an Instagram message, it told customers it had ceased trading and warned of some disruption to orders.
Why is Irish social media star Garron Noone at the heart of a controversy on immigration?
Leo Varadkar takes job with US-based public relations firm
Why are many of Ireland’s journalists now leaving to work for politicians?
‘They don’t answer phones’: How Aer Lingus customer care frustrated Rosemary, Dave and Paul
“The company has experienced difficult trading conditions in recent months and has become unsustainable,” it said.
“We acknowledge that you may have a cake pre-order with us. We will not be able to fulfil your order.”
Management said it would be in contact with those who had placed orders, and thanked its customers. The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
News of its closure prompted reaction online. One social media post read: “There wasn’t a birthday cake that was gotten for us that wasn’t from there ... So sad to see it go.”