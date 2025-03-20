Level of people in ‘consistent poverty’ rises

The CSO said 5 per cent of people were in consistent poverty last year - those both at risk of poverty and experiencing enforced deprivation - up from 3.6 per cent in 2023.

The number of people who were classed as in consistent poverty rose in 2024, as increasing costs continued to erode living standards.

But the data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed median household disposable income rose year on year, climbing half a per cent to €58,922 to when the impact of inflation was taken into account.

The latest Survey of Income and Living Conditions found that those classified as being “at risk of poverty” or earning less than 60 per cent of the median income increased last year from 10.6 per cent to 11.7 per cent. However, this was partially mitigated by the Government’s cost-of-living measures; when they were excluded from the calculations, the at risk of poverty rate would have been 14.1 per cent.

“Analysis of the impact of the cost-of-living measures on reducing the at risk of poverty rates by age group shows that the largest impact was for people aged 65 years and older,” said Brian Cahill, statistician in the Income, Consumption and Wealth Division.

“Cost-of-living measures reduced the at risk of poverty rate for people in this age group from 21.1 per cent to 13.3 per cent. Cost-of-living measures had the least impact on reducing the poverty rates of those aged 18 to 34. Excluding cost-of-living measures, the at risk of poverty rate for people aged 18 to 34 would have been 9.5 per cent. Including cost-of-living measures, their poverty rate was 8.8 per cent.”

Those who were unemployed were considered most at risk of poverty, at 34.1 per cent, followed by those with long-standing health issues. But the risk of poverty increased across the board, with the exception among those who classed themselves as employed. It was highest among those households composed of one adult aged 65 years and over, followed by households of one adult with children aged under 18.

Meanwhile, the total income of the richest 20 per cent was almost four times that of the poorest 20 per cent, unchanged from last year and indicating a continued gap.

The 10 per cent of households with the lowest disposable income had a mean nominal disposable income of €309 per week. That compared with €3,257 per week for households at the other end of the scale.