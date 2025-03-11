Google, CeDAR to partner on deal to support AI in Irish business

Google has signed a strategic partnership with digital AI hub CeDAR that will help support Irish businesses seeking to take advantage of the economic potential of artificial intelligence.

The partnership will see the two entities work together to address the AI skills gap, help businesses to test and implement AI solutions, and train the workforce for the next phase of AI.

“Unlocking AI’s economic potential won’t happen automatically and requires a proactive approach to workforce adaptation,” said Dr John Lonsdale, chief executive of CeADAR.

“We have been working with Irish businesses in recent years to help them leverage AI and machine learning but with the dynamic evolution of the technology more can be done to upskill Irish businesses, grow and nurture AI talent and facilitate faster adoption of AI. Ireland has a unique opportunity to harness the wider expertise that exists in our bustling tech sector - bringing our expertise together with Google is one key that can begin to unlock the economic opportunity AI will bring.”

As part of the deal, Google will provide access to AI tools, mentorship, and up to €3 million in credits for Google Cloud to help support businesses Seeking to implement AI solutions.

The agreement was signed at a meeting with the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke.

Google’s chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill said the technology presented a “tremendous opportunity for Ireland”.

“This partnership with CeADAR is designed to help businesses navigate the challenges and opportunities AI brings—transforming how jobs are performed, creating new AI-focused roles, and enabling businesses to thrive in an AI-powered economy,” she said. “By combining Google’s expertise with CeADAR’s capabilities, we are confident that we can unlock AI’s full economic potential and drive sustainable growth across Irish businesses.”

Although the current generation of AI tools are relatively new to businesses, the adoption of the technology is expected to boost Ireland’s gross domestic product through increased efficiency and competitiveness. Research carried out by Google and Implement Consulting Group indicates that AI could add €40-€45 billion to Ireland’s GDP if it is widely adopted by businesses.

The move comes as the EU said it would invest hundreds of billions of euro into the development of AI technology in a bid to regain some ground lost to the United States and China. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen committed the investment to Cern-style research facilities, with supercomputers to train large AI models and technology.