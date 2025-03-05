RDS appoints Fáilte Ireland chief Paul Kelly as its new CEO

Failte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly has been appointed as CEO of the Royal Dublin Society.

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) has appointed Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly as its new CEO, with effect from September.

Mr Kelly had been CEO at Fáilte Ireland since 2017, a period that involved navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, when air travel and indoor tourism attractions were largely shut down. He will replace Liam Kavanagh, a former managing director of The Irish Times, who has been interim CEO of the RDS since August 2023.

RDS president John Dardis said Mr Kelly was appointed following an “extensive recruitment process”.

“Paul’s distinguished career, marked by significant achievements in both the public and private sectors, makes him an ideal leader for the RDS as we embark on a period of exciting change and prepare to celebrate our 300th anniversary in 2031.”

“We are confident that Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives. His leadership will be instrumental in building upon the strong foundation laid by our interim CEO Liam Kavanagh, who has made significant contributions during his tenure, including the commencement of the Anglesea Stand regeneration project [of the stadium] and the successful 2024 Dublin Horse Show.”

Mr Kelly said he was “hugely excited” to take on the role of RDS CEO. “The RDS has a highly prestigious past and huge future potential in its mission to inspire, enable and empower positive change in Ireland, and I’m looking forward to contributing to this mission”.

Commenting on Mr Kelly’s departure, Ruth Andrews, chairperson of the Fáilte Ireland Authority, said: “Paul’s contribution to the success of Fáilte Ireland over the past eight years has been exceptional. I would like to thank him for his leadership and contribution to the sector, which leaves Fáilte Ireland and the tourism industry in a strong position and well primed for future success.”

A recruitment process to appoint his successor will begin in the coming weeks, Fáilte Ireland said.

Mr Kelly, a native of Wexford, held senior positions at Aviva as marketing director for Europe and the Middle East, ran his own strategy and marketing consultancy, and began his career at Procter & Gamble in the UK, followed by senior roles at Diageo Ireland.

He is also currently the chairman of Vision Ireland, formerly the National Council of the Blind.

Founded in 1731, the RDS sits on about 43 acres in Ballsbridge and hosts a range of concerts, trade fairs and other events, with annual revenues of more than €25 million. It’s main stadium, which is currently being redeveloped as part of a €52 million investment programme, is home to Leinster Rugby and the annual Dublin Horse Show.

The RDS has more than 3,000 members and supports a number of foundation activities across a range of areas in the arts, culture, and science and technology.