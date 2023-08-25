RDS appoints Liam Kavanagh as interim chief executive

A view of the main stadium at the RDS in Ballsbridge, which plays host to Leinster rugby. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) has appointed Liam Kavanagh, a former managing director of The Irish Times, as its interim chief executive. This follows the departure last month of chief executive Geraldine Ruane after just under 2½ years in the role.

In a note to staff circulated this week, the RDS said Mr Kavanagh would “assist the board of management in the recruitment of a new chief executive and work with the board/senior management team during this transition phase”.

It is not clear how long this process will take.

Mr Kavanagh, 62, retired from his role as managing director of The Irish Times in 2021 after 11 years at the helm of the media company. He joined The Irish Times in September 2000 and was appointed to the board the following year.

Mr Kavanagh became company secretary in 2002 and was appointed deputy managing director in 2006, before taking on the top role in 2010.

Earlier this month, the RDS was granted planning permission to build a new Anglesea Stand at its arena. This will be capable of accommodating 6,775 people on three levels, as part of a €50 million project due to start in August 2024. The stadium plays host to Leinster rugby, the annual Dublin Horse Show and a number of outdoor music concerts.

The RDS is a membership organisation dating back to 1731 that aims to “further the economic and cultural development of Ireland”. Its Ballsbridge campus extends to more than 40 acres.

Late last year the RDS bought the former St Mary’s church, which adjoined one corner of its site. The RDS paid about €4 million to secure the site, which sits on one acre at the corner of Anglesea Road and Simmonscourt Road, and plans to integrate it into its stadium operation.