UCD Smurfit School climbs global MBA programme rankings

Dublin's UCD Smurfit Graduate School of business was also named in the FT's top 100 business schools late last year. Photograph: Shane O'Neill

The Smurfit Graduate Business School at University College Dublin (UCD) has climbed 18 places in an annual ranking of full-time MBA programmes globally, and is now the only Irish institution to place in the top 100.

The school placed 73rd globally in the latest edition of the Financial Times MBA Rankings, published on Monday, up from 91st last year.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD), which was ranked 63rd in 2024, slipped out of the top 100 this year.

The Financial Times assesses the quality of MBA programmes across several criteria, including the career progression prospects of its graduates, the percentage of graduates employed three months after graduating and the salary increase that graduates can expect after completing their MBA.

UCD Smurfit School made notable gains in the salary percentage category, with alumni reporting a 91 per cent uplift in pay from the time they completed their MBA to when the rankings were compiled.

The school also placed fifth worldwide in the value for money category.

In a statement, UCD Smurfit School said the success builds on its placement at 21st in a Financial Times ranking of the top global business schools, which was published in December.

The school was one of three Irish institutions to be named in the top 100 in that list, including Trinity, which placed 32nd, and Cork University Business School/Irish Management Institute, which placed 83rd.

“The 2025 global rankings reaffirm UCD Smurfit School’s status as Ireland’s top-ranked business school and a European leader in MBA and business education,” said Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean of UCD College of Business.

“Our continued investment in world-class faculty, cutting-edge facilities and an internationally focused curriculum is driving student success and securing our place among the best business schools worldwide.

“These achievements reflect the collective effort of our students, faculty, staff and alumni in elevating UCD Smurfit School’s global reputation,” he said. “As Ireland’s only Financial Times-ranked MBA, we remain committed to delivering transformative education that prepares graduates for leadership in an evolving global economy.”