GAA club pays €1m for five-acre Foxrock playing fields

The Foxrock Parish field next to Dunnes Stores has become the centre of a row between the Geraldines P Moran GAA club and St Brigid's RFC following a decision by the Catholic Church to sell the site. Photograph: Dominic Coyle

A south Dublin GAA club is paying €1 million for playing fields in one of the city’s most sought-after areas that have been conservatively valued at €10.5 million if they were zoned for residential housing.

Geraldines P Moran’s, which has just 850 members, is buying the five-acre site in Cornelscourt next door to Dunnes Stores from the Dublin diocese, which decided last year to sell the site which needs upgrading.

Dunnes Stores was known locally in recent years to be interested in acquiring the site fronting on to the N11 to allow it expand its store, one of the biggest in the State.

A nearby site, owned by the retailer, was sold to developers for a reported €32 million in 2018, a price of €25.4 million per acre.

Foxrock Parish, which manages the land on behalf of a diocesan trust, said the decision to sell was taken on the basis that it was the “most practical and optimum solution” to ensure the playing fields were retained for community sporting purposes for the next 999 years.

A local minis rugby club, St Brigid’s RFC, has shared the ground for many years. It is also used by the local primary schools.

The rugby club has objected to the sale which, it says would make its future use of the field subject to the consent of the GAA club. Sources at the club say they were assured any sale to the GAA club would not proceed without the support of St Brigid’s.

The rugby club is known to be objecting to a letter sent by the parish on behalf of the diocesan trust requiring them to acknowledge that the club has “no claim to any right or interest” in the playing fields.

A side agreement between the parish and the GAA club, which has been seen by The Irish Times, stipulates that both parties “agree to permit the continued use of the premises by the sporting clubs and other users in the same manner as has taken place to date”. However, the rugby club says separate documentation in the contract actively alters some of its current access to the playing fields.

The price was disclosed to members of the GAA club in advance of a planned special general meeting later this month.