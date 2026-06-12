Thomas Partey out of Ghana’s World Cup opener after visa application to Canada refused

Thomas Partey has been denied entry to Canada and will not be available for Ghana’s first World Cup game against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder was charged by London’s Metropolitan Police with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 and pleaded not guilty. Partey, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, was subsequently charged with two new counts of rape in February, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

The 32-year-old was allowed to enter the United States with the rest of Ghana’s squad on June 4th and has been in a training camp in Boston ahead of the World Cup. But in a statement on Friday, Fifa confirmed that Partey’s visa application had been rejected by the Canadian government.

“Fifa is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous Fifa events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country,” the statement added.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth about £45 million before he left the club in June last year. Ghana are due to face England in Boston in their second match of the tournament on June 23rd.

Canada’s immigration department said in a statement that while it cannot comment on specific cases without the signed consent of those concerned, staff apply the rules “consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament”.

The department added that officers are trained decision-makers who assess an individual’s eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws. – Guardian