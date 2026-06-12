World Cup

Thomas Partey out of Ghana’s World Cup opener after visa application to Canada refused

The former Arsenal midfielder entered the US with the Ghana squad on June 4th

Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana's opening game against Panama on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA
Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana's opening game against Panama on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA
Ed Aarons
Leyland Cecco
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 19:472 MIN READ

Thomas Partey has been denied entry to Canada and will not be available for Ghana’s first World Cup game against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder was charged by London’s Metropolitan Police with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 and pleaded not guilty. Partey, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, was subsequently charged with two new counts of rape in February, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

The 32-year-old was allowed to enter the United States with the rest of Ghana’s squad on June 4th and has been in a training camp in Boston ahead of the World Cup. But in a statement on Friday, Fifa confirmed that Partey’s visa application had been rejected by the Canadian government.

“Fifa is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous Fifa events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country,” the statement added.

READ MORE

World Cup 2026 schedule: Your complete guide to the fixtures and results

France followed to World Cup by home politics after Kylian Mbappé’s swipe at far right

The World Cup begins: a nervous referee; a fundamental change to games and Irish regret

‘A distinct absence of joy’: The World Cup’s return to the US has been overshadowed

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth about £45 million before he left the club in June last year. Ghana are due to face England in Boston in their second match of the tournament on June 23rd.

Canada’s immigration department said in a statement that while it cannot comment on specific cases without the signed consent of those concerned, staff apply the rules “consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament”.

The department added that officers are trained decision-makers who assess an individual’s eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws. – Guardian

  • Listen to america 2026 our special World Cup podcast with Kevin Kilbane and Paul Howard

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date