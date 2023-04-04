Ireland’s power generation and industrial emissions decrease by 4% in 2022 – EPA confirms

In 2021, a combination of factors saw an increase in electricity generation from Moneypoint, resulting in more than a million tonnes of coal being burned over the year, the ESB said

Emissions from Irish power generation and large industrial companies decreased by 4 per cent in 2022, equivalent to more than 600,000 tonnes of CO2, according to preliminary EPA figures.

This compares with a decrease of approximately 1.2 per cent across Europe, based on analysis released on Tuesday by the EU Commission.

Irish power generation and industrial companies, covered by the EU emissions trading system (ETS), delivered the emissions reductions from a combination of factors including increased use of renewable electricity – notably from wind – and renewable fuels as well as a decrease in cement production.

In the electricity sector there was less use of coal and peat-fired generation compared to 2021, as conventional gas generation was available along with renewable energy. Fossil-fired power stations continued to play a strong role in meeting a high electricity demand, the EPA confirmed.

READ MORE

“While the decrease we are seeing for 2022 from the emissions trading sector is welcome, 2022 emissions are in fact slightly above the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Much more needs to be done if the sectoral targets under the 2023 climate action plan are to be reached,” said EPA director general Laura Burke.

She added: “The challenges faced in the power generation sector are in sharp focus at the moment. Decisions taken now must recognise the urgency of the climate change challenge and support the delivery of reductions in emissions through the development and roll out of a range of low carbon and renewable solutions.”

'We have a lot of eggs in few baskets' - does the positive outlook conceal threats to our economy? Listen | 34:53

Aside from power generation, the decrease in industrial emissions is 7 per cent. Cement industries recorded a 9 per cent decrease due to a drop in production and a small increase use of biofuels while pharmachem emissions decreased by almost 3 per cent.

Aviation emissions from flights within the European Economic Area reported to Ireland by March 31st increased by 94 per cent compared to 2021, to over 10 million tonnes. This is still lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 12.8 million tonnes.

While some restructuring of routes has taken place – and some operators previously reporting to UK are reporting to Ireland – nevertheless the data reflect that there was a strong recovery of the sector in 2022.

[ Central Bank reduces financed emissions to 2.3m tonnes in 2022 ]

“The increase in aviation emissions highlights the need to reduce the carbon intensity of air travel, including through the use of sustainable aviation fuels,” said EPA senior manager Dr Maria Martin.

In addition to other EU initiatives, the revised EU ETS directive, shortly to be published, would incentivise use of such fuels, she confirmed.

In Ireland, 107 big industrial and institutional sites are required to report their emissions. These include sites operating in power generation, cement, lime, oil refining, food & drink, and semiconductors.