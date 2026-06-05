The Russian oligarch believed to control Aughinish Alumina; supermarket turf war

The Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick is located close to the Shannon-estuary towns of Foynes and Askeaton and is owned by Rusal, a Russian company founded by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Photograph: Alan Betson

A confidential report by Swedish authorities claims the Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, still controls the metals giant Rusal, which owns the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick, despite sanctions meant to limit his power.

Researchers at Maynooth University say the record for the hottest day ever in the month of May was smashed by more than 2 degrees, and it would not have happened without man-made global warming.

The European Commission says peat cutting is taking place across parts of Ireland without planning permission, environmental assessments, or enforcement.

A turf war is brewing between supermarket chains Lidl and Supervalu over planning permission for new stores.

It’s day three of the State exams and The Irish Times speaks to one Leaving Certificate student and a careers consultant.