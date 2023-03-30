Galway-based Siren set for growth as it makes four key appointments

Cybersecurity company Siren is set for new growth as it makes four new appointments to its leadership team.

Cybersecurity company Siren is set to accelerate its global growth following four key appointments to its leadership team.

The investigative intelligence company said it had appointed Philip Kautzman as its chief revenue officer, tasked with broadening its commercial reach, leading a growing team of sales directors across the US, Singapore, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Kautzman is joined by new EMEA vice president of sales Matthew Geaghan, and Gerry Baron as global vice president of customer success, a newly created role that incorporate customer-focused goals, retention targets and revenue growth.

The fourth appointment is Jeferson Zanim, who has been appointed as chief product officer, responsible for the strategic direction of the Siren platform, leading user research, product vision and product design.

Developed as a spin-out from Data Intensive Infrastructure, the big data and knowledge representation research group at NUI Galway, Siren offers an investigative intelligence platform that makes it easier to use data to answer questions and make links, find patterns and relationships.

It makes data accessible through real-time search, dashboard analytics, knowledge graphs and real-time alerts. Its advanced intelligence platform is available to law enforcement agencies and public safety organisations.

In February, the company announced it had raised €12 million in funding from the European Investment Bank to help expand its operations as it continues its global battle against cyber crime.

“The recent investment from the European investment Bank not only enables us to provide increased value to our partners and customers and to attract new executive talent but also to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing and promoting people internally,” said John Randles, chief executive of Siren. In this sector it is critical to have depth in industry experience and we’re extremely pleased to have Philip and Matthew join the team. I would like to congratulate Philip, Matthew, Gerry and Jeferson on their new roles.”