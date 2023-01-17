Microsoft reported to plan thousands of job cuts

Microsoft's HQ in Redmond, Washington. The company employs about 3,500 in Ireland. Photograph: Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times

Microsoft, which employs thousands of staff in Ireland, is reported to be preparing to cut thousands of jobs worldwide.

The computing giant, which employs about 3,500 people in Ireland, plans to cut about 5 per cent of its workforce worldwide, reports indicated, with some roles expected to be eliminated in human resources and engineering divisions. The reported cuts would equate to about 175 jobs in Ireland.

Among Microsofts businesses here, the company has an engineering hub at its campus in Leopardstown in South Dublin. In 2020 it employed about 600 staff there and planned to add another 200.

It also owns LinkedIn, which itself has a significant presence in Ireland. Last year LinkedIn said it would seek to sublet office space it had leased for expansion in Dublin, amid the move to more working from home generally after the pandemic. It is not yet clear if LinkedIn will be impacted by the job cuts.

A Microsoft Ireland spokesperson declined to comment.

The expected lay-offs would be the latest by a big technology firm with a major presence in Ireland. Twitter, Facebook owner Meta Platforms and payments firm Stripe have all moved to slash employee numbers, resulting in hundreds of job losses overall at their Irish operations. Amazon too is aiming to cut about 18,000 staff globally while Salesforce, Zendesk and Intercom have laid off staff too.

Globally, Microsoft may lay off some 11,000 staff. The move could indicate that the tech sector will continue to shed jobs generally.

“From a big picture perspective, another pending round of lay-offs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen,” Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

Microsoft plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions, Bloomberg reported, according to a person familiar with the matter, while Insider reported that the company could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third.

The cuts will be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year, the Bloomberg report said.

The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30th, according to filings.

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure, after several quarters of downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and devices sales.

It had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated. In October, news site Axios reported that Microsoft had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

Shares of Microsoft, which is set to report quarterly results on January 24th, were marginally higher in late afternoon trading. – Additional reporting: Reuters/Bloomberg